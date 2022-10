Bungalow Finestrat, Alicante 4 beds 2 baths € 250,000

This semi-detached house is located in the urbanization of "Balcón de Finestrat" next to the golf course of the same town and its public school. A green area, and very close to all services such as the Shopping Center "La Marina". It has its own garden, and the common urbanization consists of green areas and communal pool. Tastefully decorated and renovated with very good qualities, it has 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms.