A man wanted over a horrific sexual crime has been arrested after police discovered his hideout in Malaga.

Spanish police have swooped on a hostel in Malaga and arrested a fugitive from Finland over a sexual crime committed seven years ago.

National police officers arrested the 54-year-old Finnish man on Sunday.

There was a warrant out for his arrest over a sexual assault that occurred in the south of Finland in 2016.

The Provincial Citizen security Brigade arrested the fugitive while carrying out a patrol on Sunday.

The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Vantaa, south of Helsinki.

Spanish authorities first became aware the man was hiding out in the hostel in Malaga city on Wednesday.

The Finnish courts have ordered the detainee’s admission to prison.

