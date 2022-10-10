POLICIA Nacional officers in Valencia City saved the life of an unconscious 11-month-old boy on Sunday.

Two patrol cars were sent to a property on Calle Bordadores at around 8.00 pm.

They were met by an understandably very upset mother who told them that her ‘son was dying’ after he had stopped breathing.

Officers put the mother and baby, along with two friends, in a car to quickly take them to hospital.

Another patrol car had left the scene almost immediately to go forward to alert the hospital’s emergency department about the incoming young patient.

En route, a police officer took the baby and placed him face down, supporting him on his forearm.

He then put his fingers into the child’s mouth to see if there was any obstruction while gently patting him on his shoulder blades.

The officer’s actions had a positive effect with the little boy regaining consciousness.

The patrol spotted an ambulance and hailed it down to transfer the youngster and the other passengers to hospital where medical staff were already waiting for them.

The baby’s condition was described as ‘stable’.

