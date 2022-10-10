New data has revealed where people who earn the least live in Spain, and the southern part of the country has fared the worst.

24 of the 30 poorest places in Spain are in Andalucia, new data has revealed.

El Palmar de Troya in Sevilla was the poorest location in the southern province with an average per capita income of just €6,785 per annum, according to new figures released by the National Institute of Statistics,

Apart from El Palmar de Troya, the five municipalities with the lowest income were all Andalucian; Iznalloz (Granada) with an average income per inhabitant of €7,036; Albunol (Granada) with €7,061; Huesa (Jaen) at €7,080; and Pruna (Sevilla) with €7,219.

Many towns within Barcelona were considered the wealthiest places in Spain.

Meanwhile, the highest incomes were found in Madrid and Barcelona.

The five wealthiest places with more than 2,000 inhabitants were Pozuelo de Alarcon (Madrid) with an average annual income per capita of €26,009; Matadepera in Barcelona (€22,806); Boadilla de Monte in Madrid (€22,224); San Just Desvern in Barcelona (€21,510) and Sant Cugat del Valles in Barcelona (€21,304).

TWENTY-FOUR IN ANDALUCIA AT THE BOTTOM OF THE LIST

Besides the above municipalities, other areas with the lowest income per head were:

Arboleas (Almeria)

Turre (Almeria)

La Mojonera (Almeria)

El Cuervo (Sevilla)

Jodar (Jaen)

Badalatosa (Sevilla)

Montejicar (Granada)

Fuente Vaqueros (Granada)

Deifontes (Granada)

Gualchos (Granada)

Cambil (Jaen)

Nueva Carteya (Cordoba)

Martin de la Jara (Sevilla)

Salar (Granada)

Puerto Serrano (Cadiz)

San Martin del Tesorillo (Cadiz)

Nijar (Almeria)

Chipiona (Cadiz)

Guarroman (Jaen)

In all of the municipalities above, the annual income was under €7,860.

The lowest was Arboleas (€7,429) and the highest was Guarroman (€7,856).

About 83.3% of municipalities in Andalucia were among the 25% with the lowest income in Spain.

The statistics showed 88.8% of places in the Basque Country were among the 25% of those where incomes were the highest- above €13,637- followed by Catalunya at 49.1%.

