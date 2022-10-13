GIBRALTAR has ‘all the ingredients to become the port of choice in the Mediterranean’ its tourism minister told visiting global cruise company bosses.

Gibraltar’s leading travel agents MH Bland invited cruise executives from Saga Cruises, Fred Olson, Mystic Cruises, Silversea Cruises, Regent Seven Seas and Azamara to see the popular travel destination.

They got a taste of the best Gibraltar has to offer and took a cable car ride to the top of the Rock.

At the summit, Minister for Tourism Vijay Daryanani welcomed the visitors and answered their questions.

“These trips are very important because it allows the decision makers to see the destination at first hand,” Daryanani said in a government statement.

He said that Gibraltar’s success depended on his department’s ‘partnership’ with the private sector.

“Gibraltar has all the ingredients to really become the port of choice in the Mediterranean and for as long as I am Minister for Tourism I will work non-stop towards achieving that goal,” Daryanani added.

The visit follows the minister’s meeting with port officials from Tangier and Malaga at a September cruise liner conference on the Costa del Sol.

The Rock’s tourism industry has returned with new strength after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

