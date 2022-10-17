IN what has to be one of the most original marriage proposals ever, a man in Murcia was filmed emerging from a coffin, dressed as Darth Vader, and singing an Elvis song to his would-be fiancée.

The bizarre footage, which quickly went viral on social media, included a moment when the man, who had been carried into the scene in the coffin by four other men, held up a chalkboard on which was written in Spanish: “I hope she says no”.

En Murcia, un hombre le ha pedido matrimonio a su chica saliendo de un ataúd vestido de Darth Vader pic.twitter.com/aELyeH138O — ceciarmy (@ceciarmy) October 15, 2022

The soundtrack to the whole scene was provided by a full band, who played, among other tunes, the “Imperial March” from the Star Wars saga.

While it was unclear from the video whether the woman – who was visibly emotional when presented with the ring – actually said yes, the pair were then seen in the video happily dancing on the back of a flatbed truck to the accompaniment of Abba’s “Dancing Queen”, played by the band.

News of the dress code for the wedding is yet to emerge.

