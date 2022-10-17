A court in the Madrid city of Móstoles is investigating a schoolteacher for allegedly filming around a dozen 12-year-old girls as they got changed for gym class.

The investigation began after a passer-by found a pendrive on the street in 2021.

He took the device directly to the Guardia Civil, who discovered it contained a series of images of naked girls, all of whom were under the age of 13, according to radio network Cadena SER.

Investigations by the authorities led them to the Virgen de Europa private school in the Madrid city of Boadilla del Monte.

The teacher allegedly suggested to the girls that they should change in one of the offices of the school given that the changing rooms were very cold.

The suspect is thought to have been recording images of the students for some 10 years, meaning he could face charges of pedophilia as well as a continuing offense of producing child pornography.

The suspect’s brother is the head teacher at the school, which immediately communicated the incident to parents when they were informed about it back in July of last year.

The suspect was arrested last summer and released under a restraining order that forbid him from approaching any schools or places where there are minors, Cadena SER reported.

