A DOG has died in Alcorcón after hurtling himself from a seventh-floor window petrified by the loud explosion of a firecracker.
The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, October 16, when a resident in Alcorcon, on venus street, decided to celebrated Real Madrid’s third goal against Barcelona in the most inappropriate way, by throwing a firecracker into the street,
The ear splitting bang sent the dog, a well-natured pitbull, into a spiral of confusion and panic, which ended with the dog making a fatal leap out of a window on the seventh-floor flat.
The local police of Alcorcón published the tragic incident on twitter:
“A neighbour celebrates a team goal by throwing a firecracker… Another neighbour sees how his dog panics and throws himself from a seventh-floor window.… The poor animal passed away.”
The local police and family have make a call to the halt of pyrotechnic use during celebrations or at Christmas.
READ MORE:
- Shaggy dog tales from the Adana shelter in Andalucia
- Spain’s Malaga Dog Party returns after two years hiatus due to pandemic