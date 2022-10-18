A DOG has died in Alcorcón after hurtling himself from a seventh-floor window petrified by the loud explosion of a firecracker.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, October 16, when a resident in Alcorcon, on venus street, decided to celebrated Real Madrid’s third goal against Barcelona in the most inappropriate way, by throwing a firecracker into the street,

The ear splitting bang sent the dog, a well-natured pitbull, into a spiral of confusion and panic, which ended with the dog making a fatal leap out of a window on the seventh-floor flat.

The local police of Alcorcón published the tragic incident on twitter:

“A neighbour celebrates a team goal by throwing a firecracker… Another neighbour sees how his dog panics and throws himself from a seventh-floor window.… The poor animal passed away.”

Ésta es Pita, la perrita de la que hablais. Es de mi hermano,era la perra más buena y dulce del mundo. Hoy mis sobris de 5 y 7 se quedan sin su hermana peluda, sin su compañera de vida y de juegos. Hoy el dolor es inmenso. PAREMOS LA PIROTECNIA POR FAVOR pic.twitter.com/XQD4W2KTQ6 — Erre que erre ? (@morereichell) October 16, 2022

The local police and family have make a call to the halt of pyrotechnic use during celebrations or at Christmas.

READ MORE: