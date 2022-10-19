1 bedroom Beach Apartment for sale in Salobrena - € 80,000

Beach Apartment Salobreña, Granada 1 beds 1 baths € 80,000

Beautiful village apartment for sale in Salobrena. A picturesque village on the coast of Granada, with an Andalusian character and Arabic influence, with a perfect location, close to the sea and 90 km from the famous ski resort of Sierra Nevada. Furthermore, this coastal village is located one hour away from two international airports, Granada airport and Malaga airport. The apartment is located in the upper part of the old town of Salobrena. Its location is perfect as you can enjoy a pleasant walk to the beach in 15 minutes or get lost in its romantic streets, visit its viewpoints and eat in… See full property details