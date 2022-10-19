TWO off-duty Policia Nacional officers enjoying a weekend with friends at a prominent Denia hotel came to the rescue of a choking diner.

The group heard shouting and calls from help from the hotel cafeteria.

They discovered a man lying on the floor in the buffet area.

He had a bluish skin tone on his face and showed symptoms of suffocation.

The two officers lifted him from the ground and performed the Heimlich Manoeuvre on him to expel what was obstructing his larynx.

The move worked as they managed to bring up a piece of ham that was stopping him from breathing.

He recovered quickly and sat in a chair before being taken to Denia Hospital as a precaution.

The man returned to the hotel in perfect health a few hours later.

