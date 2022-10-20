Apartment

La Fosca, Girona

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 265,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Fosca - € 265,000

Duplex apartment on the ground floor located in the area of La Fosca in an excellent community with a garden and two large swimming pools. There is an outdoor parking area. On the first floor we find a living room with access to a terrace and direct access to the community area, a fully equipped office kitchen and a toilet. On the second floor are the 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Good location only 5 minutes from the beach. Product apialia costa Brava Taxes, notary fees and registration fees are not included in the sale price… See full property details

