TWO roadside workers were killed and four others injured after a van ploughed into them on the AP-7 motorway at Sagunto, Valencia Province.

The Guardia Civil have arrested the van driver, 34, who was also injured and taken to Sagunto Hospital.

An initial saliva test showed he had consumed drugs.

His passenger also tested positive for narcotics.

The accident happened at around 10.30 pm on Wednesday on the south-bound carriageway of the AP-7 in the Sagunto area- close to the kilometre 473 point in the vicinity of the disused toll booths.

A group of workers were doing some pruning on the central reservation when the van struck them.

Two men, aged 24 and 47, died on the spot.

Three colleagues suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalisation.

A 34-year old worker was seriously injured and was taken to Manises Hospital in Valencia.

The south-bound carriageway of the AP-7 was closed for over three hours.