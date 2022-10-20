SPAIN’S first private high-speed train operator, Iryo, has put on sale tickets for travel in 2023 between the Spanish capital and Sevilla, Malaga, Antequera and Cordoba.

Iryo will actually start to operate at the end of next month with routes between Madrid and Barcelona.

As of November 25, there will be four return journeys a day between Madrid and Barcelona.

Next to come into operation will be the Madrid-Valencia route, with a stop at Cuenca, which is due to begin on December 16.

The Madrid-Andalucia corridor is scheduled to start as of March 2023 with 12 daily trains to run between Sevilla and Madrid (Madrid-Cordoba-Sevilla-Madrid) and 10 daily trains between Malaga and Madrid (Madrid-Cordoba-Malaga-Madrid).

Tickets can be purchased from the Iryo website starting at €18, depending on dates and times.

Iryo not only aims to offer low-cost fares, but also flexible tickets which can be changed with no financial penalty, thus competing with other trail operators on price and flexibility.

The fleet currently consists of 20 electric trains with the interiors divided into four sections depending on fares and services; ‘Infinita’, ‘Singular Only YOU’, ‘Singular’ and ‘Inicial’

The ‘Starter’ (Inicial) service, which is for their most economical seat includes: leather seats, availability of two plug types (USB input and standard plug) per seat, 5G internet connection and free access to a platform of various audiovisual content yet to be confirmed.

Infinita: The Infinita fare includes ‘high comfort’ seats and the gastronomic offer of the Haizea Menu (the name of Iryo ‘s onboard gastronomy services) Bistro.

Singular Café by Only YOU: In collaboration with the Only YOU hotel company, this fare will include access to exclusive areas in Only YOU establishments. Additionally, the onboard services include work spaces, for both individuals and groups, a space also equipped with ‘high comfort’ seats. The comfort zone will have a ‘Haizea Mercado Menu’ available to users.

Singular: These seats will cater to the needs of business travellers with the ‘Haizea Mercado Menu’ also available to users.

