SPANISH reservoirs have lost 148 cubic hectometres of water in the last week—representing a 0.3% of their total capacity.

According to recent data from the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (MITECO), there is currently a total of 17,599 cubic hectometres of water in storage, which translates to a mere 31.4% of its total capacity.

At the moment, reservoirs in Spain are 36.13% below the average volume of the last decade and 20.05% less than at the same time last year.

In fact, the current figures are the second lowest of all time for this week of the year, week 42.

Only in 1995 were the water levels in Spanish reservoirs as alarmingly low as they are now, more so in fact, having sunk to a dismal 25.52% of their capacity.

Except for that year, Spanish reservoirs have never held less water since records began, making this year, 2022, the second lowest water reserve year since 1990.

By areas, the water reserve is at 67.1% in the Eastern Cantabrian; at 55.7% in the Western Cantabrian; at 71.4% in the internal basins of the Basque Country; Tinto and Odiel, Piedras, at 64.2% and the Jucar, at 52.5%.

However, the rest of the river basins are below half of their capacity. Specifically, Miño-Sil is at 41.5%; Galicia Costa, 47.7%; Duero, 29.6%; Tajo, 35.3%; Guadiana, 23.2%; Guadalete-Barbate, 22.4%; Guadalquivir, 18.8%; the Andalusian Mediterranean basin, 36.8%; Segura, 33.8%; Ebro, 34.6%; and the internal basins of Catalonia, 37.1%.

The MITECO is a government department responsible for the collection and publication of Spanish reservoir details, as well as developing the government policy on fighting against climate change, prevention of pollution, protecting the natural heritage, biodiversity, forests, sea, water and energy for a more ecological and productive social model.

READ MORE: