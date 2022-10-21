THE iconic Caminito del Rey, an aerial trail built in the walls of the Gaitanes gorge in Malaga, has opened a new visitor center.

The Visitors’ Center, a building constructed on a 25,000 square meter plot located next to the MA-5403 Ardales-El Chorro road, with 240 parking spaces and a viewpoint overlooking the Conde de Guadalhorce reservoir, aims to promote sustainable mobility through a bus that connects this space with the entrance and exit of Spain’s most famous hike.

Four years after its construction, the building has finally opened its doors after being inaugurated this Thursday, October 20, by the president of the Junta, Juanma Moreno, the president of the Diputación de Malaga, Francisco Salado, and the mayor of Ardales, Juan Alberto Naranjo, among other authorities.

Juanma Moreno stated that the Caminito del Rey in Malaga has become a ‘reference point for boosting the economy of the region and inland tourism.’

This 500-square-meter building, designed by architect and military engineer, Luis Machuca, blends into the landscape with wood as the main building material.

