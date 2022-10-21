Clic International House has become a worldwide name in the training of teachers on the highly recognised Cambridge CELTA TEFL courses. We have such a diverse range of candidates who complete our courses successfully, and then either start work in Spain, or go globetrotting around the world!

Our teacher trainees have been as young as 18 or as old as 78, and are Spanish, English, Uruguayan, American, Italian, Irish, Moroccan, Algerian, to name just a few of the nationalities who have trained with us to become expert English teachers!! The students come from a range of backgrounds (previous teaching experience is not needed) and either complete our face to face courses, in Malaga or Sevilla, or join us online.

Taught in 4 weeks (in person) or in 15 weeks (part time morning course online via Zoom), CELTA is the arguably the most prestigious Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) qualification out there. Carefully designed, it allows budding teachers to develop confidence and expertise in the classroom. Like a passport to paradise, students who have completed the course have gone on to work in countries like Spain, UK, Ireland, China, Mexico, Vietnam, Argentina and Japan, among others!!

Available throughout the year, the next 4 week courses take place from 7th November in Malaga, or from 21st November in Seville; they provide a great opportunity to train up and start 2023 with a qualification under your belt, and the chance to work around the world!! If you prefer to do the course online, we have a part time course available for you from February.

So make a change, take a chance, train to teach English, and the world is your oyster!