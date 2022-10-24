SIERRA NEVADA’S Ski, Snowboard and Mountain Resort, nestled on the north facing slopes of Spain’s third highest mountain, has surpassed this week its all-time record of advance ski pass sales.

The resort’s recent campaign promoting advance purchase of long-term ski passes with discounts, has seen some 5,200 passes sold for 10, 15, 20 days or the entire individual or family season.

These passes were sold between September 15 and October 17, where buyers were offered discounts between 20% and 30%.

The 30% discount corresponded to those who purchased the 15-day ski pass.

In total, the 5,192 ski passes that were sold will generate more than 76,000 days of skiing and, according to data provided by Cetursa Sierra Nevada, the company which runs the resort, represents a 20% increase in sales over the previous season, which until now was the best in the historical series.

From now until November 10, the percentage of discounts for advance ski passes will be 10%.

The CEO of Cetursa Sierra Nevada, Jesus Ibañez, together with the councilor of Development, Territorial Articulation and Housing, Marifrán Carazo, said that the record-breaking sales is a reflection of the ‘current good direction in the management of the winter resort of Granada.’

“The user of Sierra Nevada is valuing the improvements implemented by the team led by Jesús Ibañez with the support of the Junta de Andalucia.” Carazo said.

The resort continues to work on the main new features for the season, including the two new ski lifts, the Emile Allais and Alhambra chairlifts.

