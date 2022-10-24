A YOUNG man has been left fighting for his life after being shot four times in Mijas.

According to official reports, the shooting took place at around 10.45pm, on Saturday night, 22 October, in the vicinity of Belinda beach, on the Calahonda residential development when the 112 Andalucia emergency service control centre received a call from an eyewitness who reported a shooting in the area.

The eyewitness informed that a man had been gunned down and that the alleged gunman had fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Paramedics swiftly arrived at the scene and were able to stabilise the victim, a 21-year-old man, who had been left in a critical state after receiving four shots to the body.

The victim was then transferred to the Regional Hospital in Malaga, where he underwent emergency surgery.

The Guardia Civil Guard has taken charge of the investigation to clarify the facts.

The violent incident comes following two recent shootings in Marbella believed to be linked to the Irish mafia.

READ MORE: