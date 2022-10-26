WHETHER you are a fed-up overworked Londoner looking to escape the weather or a homesick expat pining for home, Pacaso has an option.

The American real estate company has dozens of homes available for co-ownership from Marbella to London and Miami to Napa.

Paying from as little as €630,000 you can have a share of a Spanish home that ensures you get six to seven stays a year in paradise.

Or up the spend to €945,000 and you can have an eighth share of an amazing townhouse in Chelsea.

These are just some of the properties on the market from Pacaso, which include ski chalets in the Rocky Mountains, mansions in Palm Springs and beach bungalows in Malibu.

With location always the main draw, the company has carefully selected homes for sale in the most exclusive, upmarket spots.

“We offer turn-key homes in top second home destination communities across the U.S., Mexico and Europe,” says Pacaso CEO Austin Allison.

Moreover, they are carefully divided so each owner has their own private space, while there is a scheduling system that adapts to each owner’s preferences over time. Each is guaranteed access during high-season, at least twice, and can book multiple special dates per year. They can book from just two days before or up to two years in advance, via the Pacaso app.

“Unlike a timeshare, Pacaso is true property ownership,” adds Allison.” And you can purchase anywhere from one eighth of a home to one half of a home, allowing you to right-size your ownership based on your individual lifestyle and needs.”

Founded by real estate tech entrepreneurs, the company started by covering the key holiday areas of the US, including Lake Tahoe, Palm Springs and Florida and now has a second home available in London.

The property in Chelsea comes after the success of another amazing home in Mayfair, which is now fully owned. The four-bedroom property is on a quiet side street in the heart of London’s SW3, a short stroll to shops, dining, pubs and galleries on the King’s Road.

Behind the charming period façade, the five-floor house has been completely rebuilt to provide a spacious, light-filled, contemporary space arranged over five floors.

You step into a classic open plan living area then drop down to a kitchen-dining area, featuring a bespoke Roundhouse kitchen, with separate pantry and wine fridge. Sliding doors open onto a secluded rear patio. Below this is a daylight basement with home office, family room, and an en suite bedroom.

Meanwhile in Marbella there are two homes currently on offer.

Amazing Villa Vida, priced at €632,379, is a breath-taking property drawing inspiration from contemporary Californian living.

The five-bedroom, six bathroom property sits in Nueva Andalucia and counts on stunning wide views towards La Concha mountain and various golf courses.

On three floors, it has a main bedroom with bathroom including free-standing bathtub, upstairs, along with an exclusive sundeck, and two further bedrooms.

Downstairs is an open-plan great room, comprising kitchen, dining and lounging areas, all opening onto a spacious outdoor living area and pool. The kitchen is sleekly finished to the highest specifications, including a stunning all-marble central work/breakfast island.

Underneath, there’s a large family room and, tucked away at the back, two more bedrooms with a bath, perfect for children or guests.

Outside there is a roof terrace set up for al fresco dining, along with a hot tub; another terrace on the bedroom level with an enticing infinity pool area below.

Further down are two tiers of immaculate private gardens, cascading elegantly down the hillside, all with excellent views.

The second villa is all about location, so sitting between two of Marbella’s best golf clubs Aloha and Las Brisas definitely takes some beating.

Set in leafy hills, just five minutes from the coast, with both sea and mountain views, Villa Aire is most certainly a breath of fresh air.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom costs €788,668 and comes with a pool, gymnasium, sauna, and games room. It has a shady garden with a swimming pool with a children’s shallow area. Up on the roof is the perfect place for catching the rays all day round with views that go on for miles. Inside, it counts on an underground cinema and games room, with pool table, while guests have their own wine cellar.

