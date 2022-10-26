FUENGIROLA will welcome Christmas this year as of November 25, the date approved by the City Council together with the Bureau of Commerce and Hospitality for the official switch of the town’s festive Christmas lights.

This year’s festive decorations will once again illuminate numerous streets, squares, public spaces and municipal or emblematic buildings in the town, but with 20% energy saving measures in place.

Following a similar strategy to Malaga City, there will be a reduced lighting schedule over the festive period.

Specifically, from Sunday to Thursday, from November 25 to December 22, the lighting schedule will run between 6pm-11pm.

This reduction alone will achieve an overall saving of more than 20% compared to other years.

Weekends and the eve of public holidays will see the same lighting hours as previous years, with the festive lights turned off at 2am.

“We will again celebrate a spectacular Christmas, with beautiful lighting elements and festive decorations in public spaces which will invite people to stroll through our city and explore the shops. But we will also be responsible and consistent with the times we live in,” said the Fuengirola Councillor for Festivities, Isabel Moreno.

