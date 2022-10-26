POLICE arrested and charged three juveniles for allegedly attacking another child in Gibraltar after a video of the attack went viral on the Rock.

Prosecutors charged two boys, both aged 13 and one girl of 14-years-old with affray at New Mole House police station.

Police charged the children after investigating the attack that shows up in a video circulating on social media, they said in a statement.

The affray happened in Wellington Front, a recently refurbished area of the fortifications where a lot of children hang out at night.

“The Royal Gibraltar Police are aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to this incident and remind members of the public not to share it,” the statement read.

It follows a spate of different police investigations for online abuse.

In one such incident on Wednesday, a local juvenile reported that an unknown male had sent him a threatening message on Snapchat.

