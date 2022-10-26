A MAN was shot dead by the Spanish Civil Guard on Wednesday after allegedly having fired a rifle at drivers and pedestrians in the province of Ciudad Real.

Before he was neutralized by the authorities, the shooter had killed a farmer who was driving in a tractor at the time, as well as a municipal police officer.

The alarm was raised after the shots were fired on Wednesday morning toward the CR-4116 road, which joins the municipalities of Villamayor de Calatrava and Argamasilla de Calatrava, news agency Europa Press reported.

A video shared on Twitter of the shooting.

The suspect, a 50-year-old man, reportedly had barricaded himself in a country house in the area after a family dispute with his 81-year-old father, according to the Civil Guard. From there he began to fire at anyone who came past with a hunting rifle that was equipped with a telescopic sight.

Special police units were sent to the scene and the road was cut off to avoid risk to more people.

La carretera CR-4116 se mantiene cerrada por disparos indiscriminados que alguien ha dirigido contra los vehículos que circulaban entre las localidades ciudadrealeñas de Villamayor y Argamasilla de Calatrava. El @112clm ha advertido a la ciudadanía que eviten acercarse a la zona. pic.twitter.com/Sl1dfNgIqX — RTVEcastillalamancha (@RTVEclm) October 26, 2022

According to the mayor of Villamayor de Calatrava, Juan Antonio Callejas, the area is “highly populated” and home to many second residences.

Another three people were injured in today’s incident. They were reported to be out of danger.