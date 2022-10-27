HOME property sales in Andalucia have surged to their highest August figures in 15 years according to official figures.

The latest figures by the National Statistics Institute (INE) shows a 23.5% year-on-year rise and a 17.06% increase on July’s total.

A total of 12,797 transactions were made this last August—the highest August home property sales since 2007.

The almost 13,000 transactions in Andalucia during August places the region as leader in home property sales for that month followed by Catalunya (8717), Valencia (8,553) and Madrid (7,070).

The Spanish housing market continues the year with strong growth and momentum carried over from last year, in fact August was the eighteenth consecutive monthly rise in home sales in Spain.

