THE Public Prosecutor has dropped corruption and fraud charges on Friday against football star Neymar and others concerning the Brazilian’s 2013 move from Santos to Barcelona.

In a surprise move during the trial in Barcelona, which started on October 17, the prosecutor announced the ‘withdrawal of the charges against all the accused and for all the allegations’.

Prosecutors had initially sought a two-year jail term and a €10 million fine for Neymar concerning alleged financial irregularities in his transfer to Barcelona.

No reason has been given as to why the case collapsed.

It was alleged that the player and two former Barcelona presidents- Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu- withheld millions of euros from a Brazilian investment company, DIS, who owned 40% of Neymar’s rights when he was at Santos.

DIS said that a large portion of the transfer fee was ‘concealed’ with the fund getting just €6.8 million.

They claimed compensation of €120 million.

Neymar’s parents also faced the same allegations along with former Santos manager, Odilio Rodrigues.

READ MORE: