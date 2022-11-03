A COURT in Gibraltar found an ex-police officer guilty of defrauding four people and sentenced him to eight months in prison, suspended for two years.

Darren Nicholas Gonzalez, 28, of Mid Harbour Estate pleaded guilty to four counts of Fraud by False Representation.

The conviction followed a ‘complex’ investigation by the Royal Gibraltar Police, it said in a statement.

The force’s Professional Standards Department and the Economic Crime Unit conducted the investigation.

The court also ordered Gonzalez to pay £10,000 to the four victims as compensation for his actions.

In a separate case, a local business reported it had been defrauded out of £6,000 by a fake invoice.

They put money into an account they thought belonged to one of their suppliers but it turned out to be a scam.

Police are investigating the claims.

