THE Policia Nacional, in association with their Italian counterparts, have busted a Naples-based gang who made special summer trips to Mallorca and Ibiza to steal luxury watches from elderly tourists.

Three of the four arrested gang members have been jailed with another six culprits identified.

The Italians specialised in violent robberies and travelled over in groups of three or four during the high tourist season to Palma and Ibiza.

They also spread their wings further to the mainland in ‘robbing’ excursions to Barcelona, Marbella, and Madrid.

The crooks used women as ‘scouts’ to identify elderly targets and then another gang member would knock a person to the ground and steal their watch.

A motorbike rider took away the loot for a fast escape and then transferred the stolen item to a car.

The gang went for elderly people who they felt would be unable to identify them.

They also used fake identities for hotel bookings and car hires.

