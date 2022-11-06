Villa

Puerto de Andratx, Majorca

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 765,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Puerto de Andratx - € 765,000

GROUND FLOOR Living-dining room, fitted kitchen, guest toilet FIRST FLOOR 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom SECOND FLOOR 1 bedroom or study room OUTDOOR Roof terrace, outdoor kitchen, outdoor shower GENERAL EQUIPMENT • Equipped kitchen • Storage room • Fireplace • Outdoor kitchen • Roof terrace UTILITIES • Air conditioning • – Internet – Sat TV WINDOWS • Insulating glazing (aluminum) • Shutters (aluminum) FLOORS • Tiles ORIENTATION • Southwest LOCATION • Central location • quiet location • Near the beach • Close to school Port d'Andratx is now known as one of the most… See full property details

