THREE potential buyers have emerged for a deserted Castilla y Leon village priced at just €260,000.

That’s after attempts to sell it for millions of euros failed in recent years.

Salto de Castro is part of the Fonfria municipality in Zamora Province and is close to the Portuguese border.

Located in the Aribes del Duero natural park, it was built to house workers at a nearby dam but was abandoned in 1989 after the dam site was automated.

Covering 4,000 square metres, the sale includes several buildings including 44 homes, a bar, a church, a school, and a small hotel.

Thrown into the package are the old Guardia Civil barracks, a swimming pool, and sports areas.

Salto de Castro was bought by a family in 2000 with the aim of creating a tourist village.

The project was abandoned due to the economic crisis a few years later.

The owners tried to sell the village for €1.7 million in 2017, and then two years later, hiked the asking price massively to over €6 million.

Unsurprisingly there was no interest, but the new €260,000 asking price has attracted the interest of a university and two NGO’s.

Sales information indicates that a potential buyer would have access to national and regional government subsidies with a likely investment of up to €2 million required to get everything in order for tourists to stay there.

