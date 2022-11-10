EVENTS will be held across the Costa del Sol and inland this weekend to honour Remembrance Day, which this year falls on a Friday.

Royal British Legion Spain South (RBL) will hold a series of events in memory of the fallen, including the annual service at the St George’s Church in Malaga. It will be given by Father Louis Darrant at 11am on Sunday November 13, followed by the laying of wreaths on the war graves.

Inland, in the wine-making town of Mollina, the local RBL branch will hold a service at Parque La Vina at 11.30am on Friday led by Reverend Doreen Cage.

To the south in Coín, the local RBL branch will remember those who gave their lives with a service in the Cemetery Chapel on Friday, including a performance by the TAPAS choir.

In Fuengirola, the RBL will hold a service at the Salon Varieties Theatre on Sunday at 10.30am. It will be attended by Standard Bearers from the Mijas Costa and Marbella branches.

Also in Fuengirola, the Cudeca Foundation will hold a Remembrance Day lunch with their much-loved Cudeca Goldies at the La Vinea restaurant from 1pm on Sunday.

A three-course meal will be followed by entertainment from A Touch of Class, who will perform a medley of classic wartime songs.

In Benalmádena, Mayor Victor Navas will lay a wreath next to the Tree of Peace in the Parque La Paloma on Friday, with members of the Royal Air Force Association in attendance.

And in Gibraltar, a service will be held in the lobby of Parliament House, followed by a two-minute silence at 11am on Friday.

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the Royal British Legion Gibraltar Branch will provide the Guards of Honour.