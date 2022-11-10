1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Puerto del Carmen with pool - € 94,900

Apartment Puerto del Carmen, Lanzarote 1 beds 1 baths € 94,900

This is a delightful studio apartment situated in Puerto del Carmen, in a gated community with swimming pools, just a 5 minutes easy walk to the beach, all the bars, restaurants and shops. The studio has just being completely refurbished, including all electrics and plumbing. All new bedding, furniture, LP TV, chairs, kitchen appliances and a new shower room has been re-tiled with all new fixtures and fittings. This is a opportunity to purchase this very nice studio apartment without have to do any alterations at all. Viewing is essential to see the value of this lovely property…