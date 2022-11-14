AN Atlantic front that will enter Galicia today, Monday November 14, and move from west to east, could bring rain to Malaga on Wednesday.

There is a desperate need for rain in the province, yet temperatures remain more spring-like than ever with highs of 25ºC forecast for today, November 14, in Malaga city; 24ºC in Marbella and 26ºC in Velez Malaga.

That said, if forecasts are correct, as of Wednesday clouds will enter from the west in the early hours of the morning and bring with them much-needed rain.

Second time lucky? The same forecast was given for last week yet the first rains of autumn were only felt in Ronda and not enough to make a dent in the province’s sinking water reserves.

According to Spain’s Met office, AEMET, the probability of rain in Malaga ranges from 40% on the easternmost coast of the province, specifically in the Axarquia area, to 90% in mountainous inland areas, such as the Serrania de Ronda.

The rain map for Wednesday, November 16, forecast by the AEMET. /Credit: AEMET.

55% chance of rain has been forecast for the capital of the Costa de Sol.

Looking ahead to Thursday and Friday, AEMET forecasts some rainfall in the interior of the province of Malaga, more likely in the morning.



