A 58-YEAR-OLD runner of Norwegian nationality has died after reaching the finish line of the 31 TotalEnergies Malaga Half Marathon that was held yesterday, Sunday November 13.

According to official reports, Helge Arnfinn Holmen, the 58-year-old Norwegian, completed the race and went into cardiac arrest a few meters from the finish line.

The athlete was a regular at the event having ran in the 13th edition and once again the 2019 edition, as well as other half marathons in the area.

As reported by the Malaga City Council, the athlete, an IT executive and residence in Oslo, was immediately treated by doctors from the two Red Cross mobile ICUs that were part of the device for this sports event, where cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) maneuvers were performed on him for over 45 minutes.

Unfortunately, the doctors were unable to save his life.

The race, organized by Motorpress Iberica and Malaga Sports and sponsored by the City Council, through Malaga Deporte y Eventos, had a self-protection plan, ‘greater than that required in this type of event’, as indicated by the Malaga City Council,

The plan included an advanced health post at the finish line, eight ICUs, four advanced life support, four basic life support and two 4×4 support vehicles.

In total there were nine doctors and ten nurses on site as well as 14 people in charge of first aid, 20 emergency technicians and a coordinator.

The thirty-first edition of the Malaga half marathon, which started around the Ciudad de Málaga stadium and finished inside the stadium, saw some 5,500 participants run the course.

Winner of the half marathon Kiptoo Chumo broke the test record with a time of 1:00:23.

READ MORE: