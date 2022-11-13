THE eldest member of the Gibraltar Parliament laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday to represent the Rock in London.
Sir Joe Bossano was in the British capital to remember the 20 million who died during the First World War between the allies and Germany.
Over three million soldiers died in the trenches that stretched across Western Europe and saw very little territorial gains on either side from start to finish.
Bossano stood solemnly with other representatives of British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies, before kneeling at the Cenotaph and placing his wreath of poppies.
The Minister for Economic Development, who was born before the start of the Second World War, has spent more than half a century as a parliamentarian on the Rock.
He founded the Gibraltar Socialist Labour Party that has gone on to win five terms in office and radically transform the local economy.
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo tweeted about Bossano’s London appearance along with his own on the Rock.
A similar ceremony occurred in Gibraltar on a smaller scale led by Governor Sir David Steel with Picardo alongside him.
They laid wreaths at the British and American War Memorials and observed a two minute silence
They stood to attention of the National Anthem, heard a saluting gun and the sounding of the Last Post.
During and after the ceremony, Picardo inspected the soldiers and chatted to veterans.
