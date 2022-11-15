British rugby player Levi Davis, who went missing in Barcelona nearly three weeks ago, may have been spotted as recently as yesterday morning, the 24-year-old’s mother has revealed.

Levi’s mother Julie Davis told the Olive Press she had received information late on Monday night from an alleged eye witness that her son had been sighted at Plaça de Sant Agusti that morning (November 14) and that he had ‘seemed lost and confused’.

That same eye witness also claimed to Julie that her son had been spotted the weekend prior (November 5-6) at Plaça del Canonge Colom, in the same area.

She said she had immediately passed on the information to officers investigating the high-profile case.

The square is just off Barcelona’s La Rambla, about a nine minute walk from the location where Levi was last seen.

Before his disappearance he had traveled to Ibiza to spend a few days with his friend Richard Squire.

Rugby player Levi Davis has been missing since October 29.

But on October 29, he then jetted off to the Catalonian capital to ‘visit someone, but he didn’t tell me who,’ according to his friend.

That same night he disappeared.

The last photo of Levi placed him at The Old Irish Pub, a bar in Barcelona’s La Rambla neighbourhood, about 10pm.

From there, he wrote a message to his friend Squire, and sent a video to his mother.

Levi was a promising young rugby player, making his debut in 2019 in the first division with Bath Rugby.

In 2020 he made history when he became the first active rugby union player to come out as bisexual.

But soon after joining Bath Union, he decided to take part in the UK talent show The X Factor: Celebrity.

Being in the public eye affected Levi, who confessed in an interview that he suffered from ‘depression, anxiety and alcoholism’ after the show.

A few months ago Levi told his mother he was being blackmailed over compromising photos.

The day before Levi disappeared, his Only Fans account which was created in early October, posted its first full nude of the rugby player.

Levi also appeared in another TV show, Celebs Go Dating.

