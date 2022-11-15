THE festive switch-on in Malaga City will take place on Saturday, November 26, at 7pm, with a new more ‘Christmassy’ display in Calle Larios.

The festive ‘forest’ theme of previous years, decorated with suns, angels and autumn leaves, that brought cheer to the capital has been swapped for huge celestial angels that will watch over Calle Larios instead this Christmas.

The new gold and white angels which are four-metres high, will be placed on towering columns down the whole length of the street.

In addition to the heavenly angels, Malaga will be lit up with some 1.3 million lights in more than 500 streets.

Furthermore, there will be a light show with drones at the Palmeral de las Sorpresas, the Plaza de la Marina, Muelle Uno and Gibralfaro as well as a video mapping show on the cathedral tower.

According to Teresa Porras, the Councillor for Festivals, this year’s Light Show in Calle Larios will be accompanied by more ‘Christmassy’ music, such as Jingle Bells and other well-known carols.

The light show on Calle Larios will take place three times a day, at 6.30pm, 8pm and 10pm.

The Drone show will kick-off on December 3 and will be repeated on December 4, 6, 7 and 9, at 8.30pm and there will be an additional display on December 23 at 7.30pm..

Finally, the video mapping show will be projected every day at 6.30pm, 8pm and 10pm and will last 8-10 minutes, from November 27 to January 4 2023, except December 24 and 31.

In line with the government’s energy saving restrictions, the customary lights will be lit for two hours a day less than usual in order ‘to raise awareness about energy saving.’

This year the Christmas lights will remain on from 6.30pm until midnight on weekdays, while on weekends and holidays they will remain on until 2am.

READ MORE: