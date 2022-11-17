A popular chiringuito on the Costa del Sol has completely burned to the ground after a massive fire on Thursday morning.

Torremolinos firefighters received emergency calls for the blaze at Kokun Ocean Beach Club about 12.35am.

They found a massive column of smoke already rising from the bar on Paseo de Los Alamos, and established it was too late to save.

Kokun Ocean Beach Club was burned to the ground this morning.

Massives flames lit up the night sky as firefighters battled the blaze.

A dozen firefighters, along with local police, worked until mid-morning to control and extinguish the blaze.

Scientific police then attended the scene to investigate how the fire started.

Kokun chiringuito was a popular beach bar in Torremolinos.

The beach bar has been closed to the public for a month, as was customary among hoteliers in the area once the tourist season finished.

No one was injured in the incident.

