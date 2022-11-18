BENIDORM’S popular Fancy Dress Party celebrated its 25th anniversary on Thursday bringing fun and colour to the Rincon de Loix area of the city.

The event was sidelined for the last two years due to the Covid pandemic though an unofficial celebration did take place in 2021 with thousands of people flouting face mask rules.

An estimated 40,000 people- mainly British residents and tourists- gathered to enjoy the colourful costume party which traditionally follows on a day after the end of the major local fiestas.

Organisers believe it was a higher attendance figure than the 2019 event.

The day saw hundreds of people mingling around the area in fancy dress ahead of the 4.00 pm start-time for the parade.

16 large floats went through Calles Lepanto, Derramador, and Gerona with constant applause and cheering from the spectators.

The event was attended by Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, along with other civic dignitaries.

IMAGES: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.