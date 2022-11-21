5 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Touro with garage - € 190,000

Finca/Country House Touro, A Coruña 5 beds 2 baths € 190,000

Beautiful large villa in very good condition near santiago. This villa is in an enviable condition despite being unused for an extended period of time which demonstrates the quality of the materials used in its construction. It has an area of 358m2 on two floors and the plot is 3778m2. Between the two floors there are five bedrooms, two bathrooms. A billiard/dining room, a beautiful kitchen/dining room, a bar in the billiard area, and an open fireplace. Upstairs apart from the bedrooms and bathrooms there is a sitting room with views over the surrounding countryside. Throughout the house the… See full property details