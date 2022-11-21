PRIME MINISTER Pedro Sanchez says a new training centre for the Ukraine army will open in Toledo before the end of the month.

Sanchez spoke on Monday on the closing day of a meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Madrid.

He appealed to Russian president Vladimir Putin to ‘leave Ukraine alone and to respect its national sovereignty’.

He also praised the NATO alliance for keeping a cool head after the accidental fall of a missile on a Polish village last week, which initially was incorrectly blamed on Russia.

Sanchez also said that Spanish police crime scene experts will go to Ukraine to investigate alleged war crimes.

Officers will work with Ukrainian counterparts and prosecutors to collect evidence of atrocities committed by Russia since their invasion in February.

Pedro Sanchez said: “We are all going to continue to be united with Ukraine as NATO is not against the Russian people but is against Putin’s autocracy.”

He also listed some of Spain’s contributions since the start of the conflict.

That’s included supplying Ukraine with anti-aircraft defence systems and power generators in addition to a €700 million donation to the European Peace Fund.

