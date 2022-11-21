GIBRALTAR’s football association revealed its new look state-of-the-art national football stadium complete with shopping areas and in-built flats.

Chinese developers will build the 8,000 seater category four rebranded Victoria Stadium that will be able to host all international matches.

Minister for Economic Development Sir Joe Bossano called the new stadium ‘a very important moment for football in Gibraltar’ in a prerecorded message.

It was then played at the Gibraltar vs Andorra match which the local side won 1-0.

“The new stadium, which is going to be exceptionally beautiful, will be … funded by the Gibraltar Savings Bank,” Bossano said in his message.

“It will create an asset for Gibraltar which … will become the shopwindow of the new Gibraltar post-Brexit.”

Chinese state-owned Community Supplies and Services Limited will be tasked with building the enclosed stadium.

The same company is building the pre-fabricated homes at the old HMS Rooke site on Queensway.

UEFA and FIFA will cough up £15m for the new Victoria Stadium after the government sold the site to the Gibraltar Football Association in 2017.

With construction set to start immediately, all national team games will be played in Faro, down in the south of Portugal.

