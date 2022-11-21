SPAIN’S government will bring home a group of Spanish women married to ISIS fighters who are being held in two Syrian detention camps.

The repatriation within a ‘few weeks’ will involve three Spanish nationals as well as a Moroccan married to a Spaniard.

Three of them are now widowed while the husband of a fourth woman is imprisoned in Syria.

At least 16 children will also be brought to Spain.

An international arrest warrant was issued against the four women by the National Court in 2019.

All of them face prosecution while the status of the children will be analysed on a case-by-case basis depending on their age.

The families were visited by a Foreign Affairs department official earlier this year.

Charities have repeatedly criticised the conditions in the Al Hol and Al Roj camps with 79 children dying in the facilities last year according to the Doctors Without Borders group.

The United States has called on its allies to remove their nationals as soon as possible due to the ‘humanitarian and security situation’ in both camps.

