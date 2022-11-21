Police searching for X-Factor star Levi Davis who went missing in Barcelona three weeks ago have found his passport.

Davis’ mother Julie confirmed to the Olive Press on Monday morning that officers from Barcelona’s Mossos d’Esquadra force found the document in the Catalan capital on the weekend.

The 24-year-old rugby player, who played for Bath, was holidaying in Ibizia with his friend Richard Squire before taking an unscheduled boat trip to Barcelona.

That same day he was then last officially photographed leaving The Old Irish Pub, in Barcelona at 10pm, on October 29.

He had flown to the party island to spend time with the British expat, who lives there.

Levi Davis has been missing since October 29.

International marketing consultant Squire revealed Levi had traveled to Barcelona to ‘visit someone, but he didn’t tell me who’. He added he had left his suitcase in Ibiza.

The day before Levi left Ibiza he had participated in a photoshoot, with the photographer posting pictures of the shoot on Instagram.

A dozen pictures of the Rugby star were uploaded, where Levi can be seen posing topless in the shallow waters of various beaches dotted around Ibiza.

The photos are captioned with a series of quotes from American civil rights activist Maya Angelou.

The discovery of Davis’ passport is a major breakthrough in the high-profile case, which since October 29 has come up short with no results.

Last week however, Julie Davis told the Olive Press she received information from an alleged eye witness that her son had ‘been sighted’ at Placa de Sant Agusti looking ‘lost and confused’ on November 14.

The woman claimed she had also seen Levi at another nearby square identified as Placa del Canonge Colom, behind La Boqueria and near to the La Rambla boulevard.

Both squares are a short ten-minute from The Old Irish Pub.

These posters of Levi Davis have been plastered around Barcelona.

Police confirmed they had received the latest details and the ‘investigation was ongoing’.

In 2020, Levi made history when he became the first rugby union player to come out as bisexual.

He went on to take part in the UK talent show The X Factor: Celebrity.

Being in the public eye affected Levi, who confessed in an interview that he suffered from ‘depression, anxiety and alcoholism’ after the show.

A few months ago Levi told his mother he was being blackmailed over compromising photos.

The day before he disappeared, his Only Fans account posted its first fully nude pictures.

A GoFundMe page, set up by his friend Squire, has so far raised €1,690 towards a target of €3,000.

anthony@theolivepress.es

READ MORE: