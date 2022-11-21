ENVIRONMENTAL officials from the Junta have released 25 rare marbled ducks into the wild at the Desembocadura del Guadalhorce Natural Park, in Malaga.

The small marbled duck is considered the most threatened duck species in the whole of Europe.

Until the mid-20th century the Marbled Duck was abundant in Mediterranean coastal wetlands, especially in Doñana.

However, in recent decades, due to the impact of drought, pollution, the proliferation of artificial barriers and other threats caused by human activities, the decline of this species has been drastic.

So much so that the species has been declared in a ‘critical situation.’

To reverse the risk of extinction of the species and favour its habitat, the LIFE Cerceta Pardilla project has undertaken a series of actions to reinforce its populations in the natural environment, improve the state of wetlands and increase scientific knowledge of the species.

Among the actions is the release of captive-bred specimens.

This year some 146 chicks have hatched and are being released this month in different wetlands throughout Andalucia.

In the province of Malaga, the sites selected for these releases have been the Desembocadura del Guadalhorce and the Laguna de Fuente de Piedra.

