A MAGNITUDE 4.1 earthquake has been widely felt on the Costa del Sol.

Two earthquakes with epicentre in the Alboran Sea shook the province of Malaga in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to information provided by the National Geographic Institute (IGN), the first earthquake was recorded at just after midnight, at 12:32am.

The quake was initially estimated to have a magnitude of 3.8, however, minutes later, in a revised calculation, it was raised to 4.1.

#BuenosDías esta madrugada se han registrado dos #seísmos con epicentro en el #MarDeAlborán



??Uno de 4.1 grados, por el 1?1?2? ha recibido una llamada desde la localidad de #Torrox #Málaga



??Otro de 3.4 grados de magnitud, por el que no se han recibido avisos#FelizJornada pic.twitter.com/tq9heDHKEQ — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) November 19, 2022

This tremor was located at a depth of five kilometres in the westernmost portion of the Mediterranean Sea, lying between the Iberian Peninsula and the north of Africa.

The quake was felt in Melilla and in various parts of the Malaga coast, including: Malaga city, Velez-Malaga and in Torrox. In this last municipality, a call was made to the 112 Andalucia emergency line.

Shortly after the first earthquake, at 1:08am, a second quake, with a magnitude 3.4 and four kilometres deep in the Alboran Sea, was registered.

This second earthquake was only felt in the autonomous city of Melilla.

READ MORE: