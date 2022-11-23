A routine bicycle ride with friends took a nasty turn when two snarling dogs emerged out of nowhere.

Two cyclists were left licking their wounds after being attacked by a pair of dogs at a village in Malaga.

John Munns was cycling with three of his usual biking friends, as they normally did every week on a Thursday, when they passed through Iznate on the MA-3118 and were attacked by two snarling dogs.

“We were cycling uphill and suddenly these two dogs emerged and started snarling quite nastily at us,” the British expat told the Olive Press.

“We shouted back at them but they didn’t go away and they chased up the leading rider and I saw them just hack into his leg.”

The wound on John Munns’ leg.

The group of four cyclists kept pedaling, but the dogs wouldn’t go away.

“Then they came for me,” Munns said.

“It bit me as well and then went for the last two riders.”

By that time the other two cyclists had stopped and started shouting at the dogs until they finally went away, Munns said.

The 81-year-old went to the emergency room in Velez-Malaga, where he lives, and was treated for a wound on his left leg.

John Munns and the other three cyclists who were attacked by the pair of dogs.

But he said he feared for the next group of cyclists that rode through the popular biking route.

“We went to do a police denuncia, but it’s useless without a name of the dogs’ owner, or a photo of the dogs,” Munns said.

“If nothing is done these dogs will get someone else – they are very aggressive.”

READ MORE: