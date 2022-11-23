TWO restaurants in Spain have been upgraded to a maximum ‘three star’ Michelin status in the organisation’s 2023 guide for Spain and Portugal.

It brings to 13 that have the highest Michelin accolade on the Iberian Peninsula- meaning the good served is classified as ‘exceptional’.

Michelin Guides international director, Gwendal Poullenec said: “The awards perfectly illustrate the growing excellence, creativity and boldness of Spain and Portugal’s culinary landscapes.”

“We were delighted to see how younger chefs are taking the lead and embarking on their own journeys, in many cases flying the flag of reinterpreted regional or fusion cuisines,” Poullenec added.

As for the new three star awards, Cocina Hermanos Torres in Barcelona gets the top rating for what Michelin says is ‘firing the imagination with every bite’.

Chefs Sergio and Javier Torres have created a ‘magical space’ in which the gastronomic experience- using the very best seasonal produce – exceeds foodies’ expectations, turning it into a dining extravaganza.

The other new three-star entrant is Atrio in Caceres.

Michelin says the ‘ultimate distinction’ goes to it because of its ‘elegant and delicate’ dishes prepared by chef Toño Perez who has ‘shaken up’ local gastronomic traditions.

Deesa(Madrid); Pepe Viera(Serpe, Pontevedra); and El Rincon de Juan Carlos(Tenerife) have all been upgraded to two stars.

It means that 34 restaurants in Spain now boast two Michelin stars and there are 29 first-timers getting a one-star rating as part of a total of 203 one-star establishments in the country.

Other awards include 14 new ‘Green Stars’ to restaurants that create a culinary experience combined with environmental responsibility- bringing to 42 the number of restaurants that have achieved the distinction.

