THE somewhat wet and unstable weather felt this week throughout Spain will give way to a milder weekend, weather experts say.

According to the AEMET spokesperson, Ruben del Campo, the mercury will remain at a very pleasant 20ºC across most of Andalucia this weekend.



For Saturday, AEMET forecasts low clouds in Andalucia with intervals of high clouds and some mist in the area of the Strait of Gibraltar.

Minimum temperatures will drop slightly seeing lows of 7ºC degrees in Cordoba, Granada and Jaen; 10ºC in Almeria, Huelva and Seville; 13ºC in Cadiz and 14ºC in Malaga.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures will remain unchanged throughout the region, with some areas seeing a slight rise in the mercury to a warm 22ºC in Sevilla, Huelva and Cadiz.

As for Sunday, AEMET forecasts cloudy skies across most of the region, with mist and a strong easterly wind expected in the area of the Strait of Gibraltar.

Maximum temperatures will rise on the Mediterranean coast, with highs of 23ºC expected in Granada, whilst the rest of the region will remain at a pleasant 20ºC.

Minimum temperatures will drop slightly in most provinces, going down to 6ºC in Cordoba, 8ºC in Granada and Huelva, 9ºC in Jaen and Seville, 10ºC in Almeria, 11ºC in Cadiz and 12ºC in Malaga.

There is currently no rain forecast for southern Spain next week.

READ MORE:

Malaga’s Calle Larios among most expensive streets in Spain

Weather alerts for most of Spain’s regions as Storm Denise arrives from the Atlantic