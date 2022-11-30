VALENCIA’S Christmas lights will be switched on this Friday(December 2) at 7.00 pm.

All of the lighting is 100% LED technology and will be illuminated from Monday to Thursday between 6.00 pm and midnight.

There will be a half-an-hour night-time bonus between Friday and Sunday as well as bank holidays like the two next week.

The total cost of the displays has come in at just over €384,000.

The main change will be in the city’s Placa de l’Ajuntament where last year’s large illuminated baubles have been replaced by a Christmas tree and a video display screened onto the wall of the town hall.

The images will be projected between December 21 and January 4, and will reflect on Valencia’s status as the World Capital of Design and its award of becoming the European Green Capital in 2024.

Five-metre high Christmas tree motifs will be illuminated in 14 city districts- two more than last year, adding Nou Moles and Sant Isidre to the list.

159 decorative arches have also been installed in 33 Valencia streets.

The Plaza de la Reina will once again host the traditional Nativity Scene with three-metre high illuminations that resemble almond trees.