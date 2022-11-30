TWO indoor marijuana farms have been raided on an Aigues urbanisation in Alicante Province, with 100 kilos of the drug seized by the Guardia Civil.

The criminal gang were caught due to the green colour of their swimming pool water.

The semi-detached properties had sophisticated equipment to grow the illegal crops including home automation technology allowing temperatures and lighting to be remotely anywhere in the world.

A system also supplied anhydride carbon dioxide to accelerate plant growth.

The indoor farms were perfectly insulated to keep heat levels high and prevent incriminating smells from leaking out.

The one thing which the criminals did not account for was the state of the swimming pools.

The Guardia Civil were alerted to something suspicious going on in the Aigues properties because the outside pools had green-coloured water, as opposed to neighbouring pools that were properly treated with chlorine.

The discolouring was caused by the pools being used to irrigate the illegal marijuana plantations.

Three people been arrested including the gang leader who lived with his family in a luxury home in the Cabo de las Huertas area of Alicante.

Authorities said the gang illegally syphoned €37,000 of electricity.

