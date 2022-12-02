A Spaniard, 24, has been jailed after threatening his girlfriend with a gun and trying to suffocate her in front of their nine-month-old son in Valencia.

The Policia Nacional went to the couple’s home in the Exposicio district of the city on Thursday after getting a call that a woman was being held against her will.

The victim opened the door with the man holding their baby in his arms.

Officers noted the unhealthy state of their flat and that the woman looked scared and had a swollen hand.

They discovered the man violently threw his partner into a room, despite the fact she was carrying their son.

He then stuffed part of a blanket into her mouth to suffocate her while putting one of her hands into a vice-like grip.

The ordeal continued when he pointed a gun at her and said that he was going to kill her.

The firearm was discovered hidden in a room along with a 15-centimetre long meat cleaver and a supply of drugs and two weighing scales, which were all seized.

The man was arrested on charges of ill-treatment in the family, illegal detention, drug possession and the illegal possession of weapons.

He has a prior criminal record and a court ruled that he should be imprisoned ahead of his trial.

